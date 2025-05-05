Six young girls suffocate to death in wheat storage container in Kot Momin

KOT MOMIN – In a heartbreaking incident in Jinnah Colony, Kot Momin, six young girls lost their lives after becoming trapped inside a wheat storage container.

The children were playing nearby when they accidentally entered the container, which shut behind them, leaving them unable to escape.

Rescue teams later confirmed the deaths of Maryam (7), Sonia (6), Dua Fatima (1), Sawera Rani (4), Amna (6), and Saima (8). The family had recently cleaned the container and left it unattended, unaware that the children had climbed inside.

The devastating news has left the entire neighborhood in mourning, struggling to come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her condolences to the bereaved families, while Sargodha District Police Officer Muhammad Asharaf Sohaib visited the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident.