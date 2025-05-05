Pakistan drop, Sri Lanka rise across all formats in ICC rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its annual update of team rankings, bringing shifts in positions across all formats, with Pakistan slipping and Sri Lanka making notable gains.

Test Rankings

Australia continue to lead the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings with an unchanged rating of 126. However, their points tally dropped from 15 to 13 due to the annual calculation method, which now gives full weight (100%) to matches played since May 2024 and half value (50%) to older games.

England have surged to second place following a strong season under Ben Stokes, winning three of their last four series. Their new rating of 113 puts them ahead of South Africa (111) and India (105), who now rank third and fourth, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 remains stable: New Zealand (5th), Sri Lanka (6th), Pakistan (7th), West Indies (8th), Bangladesh (9th), and Zimbabwe (10th). Ireland and Afghanistan are yet to meet the minimum match requirements to be included.

ODI Rankings

India have strengthened their lead in ODI rankings after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, raising their rating from 122 to 124. Runners-up New Zealand climbed to second, overtaking Australia, who dropped to third.

Sri Lanka made one of the most significant jumps, rising to fourth place after ODI series victories over both India and Australia. This five-point boost allowed them to surpass Pakistan, who are now fifth with a modest one-point gain, and South Africa, who fell to sixth after losing four points.

Afghanistan moved to seventh with a four-point increase, pushing England down to eighth. The West Indies rose to ninth after a similar five-point improvement, while Bangladesh slipped to tenth after losing four points.

The USA posted the largest rating jump (+6 points) but remain 15th. Oman advanced to 16th, overtaking Canada. No major changes occurred among other teams.

T20I Rankings

In T20 Internationals, India, the reigning world champions, retained the top position. However, their lead over second-placed Australia has slightly decreased, from 10 points to nine.

England are third, followed by New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa. Sri Lanka continued their rise, moving up to seventh and pushing Pakistan down to eighth. Bangladesh and Afghanistan occupy ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Ireland climbed to 11th, swapping places with Zimbabwe. Among emerging teams, Canada recorded the biggest rating increase (+9 points), entering the top 20. The Bahamas and Estonia saw the most dramatic ranking jumps, moving up to 51st and 61st respectively.