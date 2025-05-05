16th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival concludes with emphasis on learning

SHARJAH—The 16th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) has successfully concluded after twelve days of creativity, discovery, and cultural exchange.

Held at the Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Dive Into Books,” this year’s festival attracted 125,700 visitors from 167 countries, transforming the venue into a vibrant hub for literature, art, innovation, and imagination.

Organized by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), SCRF 2025 embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, along with the directives and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. Their longstanding commitment to empowering youth through knowledge and fostering a passion for reading, creativity, and self-expression was clearly reflected in the festival’s rich cultural programming.

Today’s reader, tomorrow’s creator

H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, remarked on the significance of this year’s edition, saying: “SCRF is more than just a festival; it’s an integral part of a larger cultural vision that sees children as active participants in the present, not just future readers. This philosophy, rooted in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, has allowed SCRF to evolve into a global platform for promoting knowledge, nurturing young talent, and expanding creativity. With the support of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA we continue to build meaningful partnerships, enriching our programming, and positioning Sharjah as a world leader in books and culture.”

Award Ceremony

The final day featured the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Award ceremony, during which Khoula Al Mujaini, the General Coordinator of SCRF, honoured the winners across two age categories. In the 12–15 age group, Sharathvignesh Senthilkumar secured first place, with Maryam Al Badri taking second. In the 16–18 age group, Tabarak Saleh claimed first place, while Amina Jushti was awarded second.

A bridge to the future

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, highlighted how the festival reaffirmed the transformative power of books and the arts in shaping the next generation’s minds. “This year’s diverse programme reflects Sharjah’s unwavering commitment to fostering a cultural vision that transcends generations and borders,” she said. “Our goal was to ensure that every child left SCRF with a book that spoke to their passions and empowered them to explore their creativity, ambition, and dreams.”

A world of programming, from 70 countries

SCRF 2025 brought together 122 publishers from 22 countries and over 133 experts from 70 nations, offering a comprehensive programme of 1,024 activities. Visitors enjoyed everything from workshops and theatre performances to storytelling sessions and live entertainment, covering various interests from literature and arts to science and technology.

To further support the publishing industry, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi allocated AED 2.5 million to purchase books from participating publishers for Sharjah’s public libraries, ensuring access to the latest Arabic and international titles.

A global edutainment platform

This year’s festival treated attendees to 85 theatrical and roaming performances and interactive workshops in cooking, comic art, and more, fostering a dynamic environment where fun and learning went hand-in-hand. Over 50 cultural sessions brought together creative minds from 17 Arab countries, allowing young audiences to engage with inspiring authors, illustrators, and storytellers. New to SCRF was the ‘Sherlock Holmes Exhibition’, which transformed the festival into an immersive Victorian-era playground spanning 10,000 square feet, brimming with mystery, science, and deductive challenges.

Extraordinary experiences blending imagination and knowledge

Among the festival’s standout attractions was the “Future Makers Museum,” an interactive educational space where children explored science and innovation through hands-on activities. On the main stage, “Junklandia,” a musical theatre production, captivated audiences with its blend of comedy, circus performance, and music. Meanwhile, Philippe Bougard’s “Magic in the Air” amazed young audiences with breathtaking illusions and visual effects, whisking them away on a journey of discovery.

The festival also celebrated 25 years of Spacetoon with a musical tribute, “The Golden Generation,” performed by the Spirit of the East Choir, which resonated deeply with audiences of all ages. The Greatest Science Show, led by popular YouTuber Abdullah Anan, was captivated by an engaging and educational scientific display that mesmerised both children and adults.

Honouring young talent

The festival also recognised exceptional young talent, celebrating the winners of the “Poetry Knight” competition for their remarkable recitation and memorisation skills. The Children’s Book Illustration Award also spotlighted emerging illustrators, fostering the next generation of artistic talent in children’s literature.