Woman missing for 60 years in US found safe and sound

A woman who had been missing for 60 years in the United States has been found alive and well.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office of Sauk County, Wisconsin, 82-year-old Audrey Baekberg — who disappeared in July 1962 at the age of 20 — was discovered living outside the state. However, the specific location was not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office clarified that further investigation revealed Audrey’s disappearance was not due to any criminal act but was of her own free will.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Audrey left her family on July 7, 1962. A housemaid working at her residence said she and Audrey had hitchhiked to Madison city, from where Audrey boarded a Greyhound bus to Indianapolis, Indiana. The maid last saw her walking toward a corner away from the bus stop.

At the time of her disappearance, Audrey had filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of abuse and making death threats.