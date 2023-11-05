LG by-elections underway in 16 districts of Sindh

KARACHI – The local government by-elections are underway in 16 districts of Sindh today.

The polling started at 8 am today and will continue till 5 pm.

The Election Commission has established a control room to monitor the election process.

The control room which will remain functional till Monday will also address the grievances and complaints.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, along with authorities concerned, set up 121 polling stations in Karachi.

The Sindh police said that they had devised a security plan for the LG by-elections under which thousands of policemen were being deployed across the province while quick response force would also remain on the standby to deal with any untoward incident during the polls.