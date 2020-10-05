Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19

Kenzo Takada, the designer and founder of the brand Kenzo, passed away on Sunday due to complications from coronavirus in Paris, reported Variety. He was 81.

“It is with immense sadness that the brand K-3 announces the loss of its celebrated artistic director, Kenzo Takada. The world-renowned designer passed away on October 4th, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France,” the company statement read.

Kenzo’s creative director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, also took to Instagram to pay his respects, “His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious. His kindred spirit will live forever.”

Takada was born in Japan and moved to Paris in 1964 to step into the fashion world. In 1970, he launched his first collection, which became an instant because of its vibrant colours and fiery prints.

The designer rose to fame when a model of his was featured on Elle magazine’s cover. Following this, his stored was featured in US Vogue. Kenzo showed collections in New York and Tokyo in 1971.

In 1993, luxury conglomerate LVMH purchased Kenzo’s brand. He retired in 1999.

