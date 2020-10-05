Syra Yousuf, Asim Azhar revealed as OPPO F17 Pro’s product ambassadors

LAHORE - OPPO, the smartphone brand released teasers in the first week of this month for its upcoming ultra function, ultimate fun smartphone, OPPO F17 Pro.

The short videos created a hype of curiosity leaving people bemused and speculating over who the product ambassadors could be. Today, OPPO announced its new product ambassadors for their forthcoming smartphone OPPO F17 Pro. The heartthrob Asim Azhar and the style icon Syra Yousuf will be the face of the much-awaited OPPO F17 Pro set to launch on October 12, 2020, at 8 PM.

Syra Yousuf is a Pakistani model, actress, and former VJ, whereas Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, and actor. A true style icon at heart, Syra represents the OPPO F17 Pro’s sleek and trendy features, whereas Asim with his energetic personality embodies the powerhouse that OPPO F17 Pro is. The charismatic duo truly resonates with OPPO F17 Pro’s essence and its youthful spirit. OPPO has roped in the country’s most loved youth icons to represent the highly anticipated and much-awaited OPPO F17 Pro in Pakistan.

The new OPPO F17 Pro is an embodiment of creative persona with the device bringing to life flawless photography, sound, and video qualities with its premium design, 6 AI cameras, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging, and fast experience. The brand claims it to be the sleekest smartphone until now with 7.48mm thickness and 164g weight. It will allow users to bring their artistic expression and renditions to life just like the F17 Pro product ambassadors.

OPPO F17 Pro is a smartphone for the youth empowering them to explore, discover, and capture more beauty in life, using the cutting-edge technology that OPPO is known for. The product ambassador reveals has set a new state of amazement and trance among the masses of what more is to come as consumers start to get glued to the brand's page for new feature reveals and announcements.