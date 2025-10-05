Foreign Office updates on Mushtaq Ahmed, other Pakistanis held by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD – Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, along with other Pakistani citizens, has been confirmed to be in the custody of Israeli occupation forces, but officials claim he is safe and well.

The dramatic development comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the Freedom Flotilla. Foreign Office revealed that through help of a friendly European country, Pakistan verified the senator’s safety.

Mushtaq Ahmed is expected to appear in an Israeli court soon, after which his immediate return to Pakistan will be arranged under deportation orders.

Islamabad is reportedly working round clock with international partners to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of all its citizens illegally detained abroad. Officials have already successfully coordinated the safe return of those who left the flotilla earlier, expressing gratitude to allied nations for their support.

The government has assured that all measures are being taken to bring its citizens home safely, with the repatriation process expected to conclude in the coming days.

Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which was attempting to break the Gaza blockade and deliver humanitarian aid. The flotilla included activists and politicians, such as Greta Thunberg and former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who was reportedly detained by Israeli forces.

Israeli Foreign Ministry said that all passengers were safe and would be deported to Europe, claiming the flotilla failed to breach the naval blockade. Live footage showed Israeli soldiers boarding the vessels, while passengers remained in life jackets on deck.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the attack as “dastardly” and called for the immediate release of those detained. The incident drew international backlash. Malaysia, Turkiye, Colombia, the United Kingdom, and Spain condemned Israel’s actions, with some nations demanding the release of their citizens. Protests erupted in several countries, including Italy, Greece, and Ireland.