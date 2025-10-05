Lahore Rain: Heavy showers, thunderstorm lash parts of city, causes power outages

LAHORE – Heavy rainfall lashed Lahore and several other parts of Punjab around midnight on Sunday, bringing drop in temperature, and causing power outages.

According to Meteorological Department, highest rainfall was recorded in Gulshan Ravi at 38 mm. Other areas also experienced substantial showers, with Gulberg receiving 36 mm, Samanabad 35 mm, and Iqbal Town 34 mm.

The downpour was accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, causing power outages in several parts of the city as multiple electric feeders tripped, suspending electricity supply for hours.

Rain was also reported in Mianwali, Okara, Tandlianwala, Renala Khurd, and Ferozewala, where heavy winds led to disruptions in power supply and minor damage in some localities.

The fresh spell of rain has brought relief from the heat but also caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, slowing traffic and daily activities. Meteorological officials predict more rain and cool weather in the coming days across upper and central Punjab.

Karachi Weather Update

Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind, and thunderstorms in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mithi, and surrounding areas, as new cyclonic storm named “Shakti” forms over the northeast Arabian Sea.

The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is moving west-southwestward. The system is expected to influence the coastal belt of Sindh, bringing gusty winds and intermittent rain in some localities.

Authorities have advised fishermen to stay cautious and avoid venturing into the open sea due to rough conditions expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. Coastal residents have also been urged to remain alert and follow updates issued by the PMD.