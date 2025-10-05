Mahira Khan expresses grief over Karachi’s neglect, says city still glows with hope and love

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan expressed deep sorrow over the deteriorating state of Karachi.

Sharing photos of different areas of the city on Instagram, she wrote that sometimes she is left speechless by what she sees. Her work takes her to places she might never visit otherwise — streets and neighborhoods she had never known before.

Mahira noted that while everyone faces struggles, some areas of Karachi have long suffered without basic necessities — with hours of power outages, scarce food, and piles of garbage left uncollected for weeks. She highlighted the stark divide between the rich and poor in the city.

Despite these hardships, she said Karachi still shines with hope and love — with children laughing, mothers cooking for their sons, and young men heading out to earn a living.

Mahira also shared that she saw a street where a temple, church, and mosque stood side by side, symbolizing harmony and unity.

Concluding her message, she wrote, “Karachi, I love you. It’s sad that we couldn’t take care of you the way you’ve always taken care of us.”