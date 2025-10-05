Shoaib Malik denies separation rumours with wife Sana Javed

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has denied rumors of separation from his wife, actress Sana Javed.

The former cricketer, who was previously married to Sania Mirza, rejected the reports as “nonsense,” saying his married life is happy and peaceful. Malik explained that his professional commitments keep him busy between Dubai, Sialkot, and Karachi.

He added that Indian media often spread baseless scandals about Pakistanis after the recent Indo-Pak conflict.

Malik also pointed out that he and Sana Javed recently shared photos together from Santa Monica, California, showing them in a cheerful mood.