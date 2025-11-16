TikToker Warda Malik in tears over online, social harassment

TikTok influencer Warda Malik broke down in tears while discussing the treatment she faces from people.

In an interview on a private TV podcast, Warda Malik answered various questions, defending the criticism she faces and explaining why she makes videos.

In response to one question, Warda said, “If I hadn’t become a TikToker, how would my brother’s wedding, household expenses, and my father’s bypass surgery have happened? There were only two options: either marry a wealthy man and endure his cruelty, or go out and earn money. I chose the second path.”

With tearful eyes, Warda spoke about the criticism she faces on social media and from society because of her videos, saying, “Whether we do good or bad, we get abused. And, like any dignified person, it doesn’t feel good.”

She also mentioned that the remarks people made about her at a recent wedding were intolerable, but despite everything, she will continue doing her work.

Warda revealed that she faces opposition from her family because of her videos, but due to her household circumstances and other reasons, she will keep working.

In response to another question, Warda Malik said that in just 15 to 20 minutes, she can earn up to 120,000 rupees. She also shared that during TikTok live sessions, followers often send gifts, but they usually make inappropriate requests.

Following Rehan Tariq’s podcast, two opinions emerged: one group harshly criticized Warda for defending her work, while another group took issue with the anchor’s questioning and interference.