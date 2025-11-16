Asia Cup Rising Stars: Maaz Sadaqat stars as Pakistan Shaheens beat India A to top Group B

Maaz Sadaqat smashed an unbeaten 79 to guide Pakistan Shaheens to an eight-wicket win over India A in their group stage clash of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars at Doha on Sunday. Chasing 137, Pakistan reached the target in 14 overs, securing a semifinal spot.

Openers Sadaqat and Mohammad Naeem gave Pakistan a flying start, putting on a 56-run partnership before Naeem was dismissed for 14. Sadaqat continued his superb form, anchoring the innings with support from Yasir Khan and Mohammad Faiq as Pakistan raced past 100, eventually finishing the chase comfortably.

Batting first, India got off to a brisk start through Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir. However, early breakthroughs from Shahid Aziz and Saad Masood halted the momentum. Wickets tumbled at regular intervals, and India collapsed to 136 all out in 19 overs, with Suryavanshi top-scoring with 45.

Shahid Aziz led Pakistan’s bowling with 3/24, while Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood took two wickets each. Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, and Sufiyan Muqeem also contributed with a wicket apiece, sealing a comprehensive win for the Shaheens.