‘World Teachers’ Day’: Top leaders praise educators as pillars of Pakistan’s future

ISLAMABAD – On World Teachers’ Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tributes to educators, calling them true architects of Pakistan’s future.

The country’s top leaders stressed that teaching is not just a profession, but a sacred responsibility that shapes generations and drives national progress. President Zardari acknowledged teachers’ unwavering dedication in both rural and urban areas, saying their efforts in keeping the “candle of knowledge burning” make them the real capital of the nation.

Zardari highlighted that in today’s modern era, the role of teachers has become more critical than ever, urging the provision of digital resources and modern training to help them tackle evolving educational challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed teachers as backbone of national development, forming the foundation of the country’s intellectual and practical strength. He pointed to this year’s World Teachers’ Day theme, “Teaching as Mutual Cooperation and a Common Profession,” noting the importance of harmony and collaboration in global education.

He stressed that teachers, parents, and society share a joint responsibility in nurturing the younger generation. The premier pledged to prioritize teachers’ economic well-being, professional development, and rights protection. He highlighted plans to modernize schools with advanced technology and improve working conditions for educators.

With strong acknowledgment, both leaders sent a clear message that Pakistan’s teachers are indispensable pillars of progress, deserving respect, support, and modern resources to continue shaping the country’s future.