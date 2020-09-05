MQM delegation calls on PM Imran in Karachi
10:49 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
KARACHI – A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Sindh capital on Saturday.
The delegation comprised Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and party leader Faisal Subzwari.
Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and provincial PTI leaders were also present.
During the meeting, they discussed the matter pertaining to the politics as well as the development of Karachi.
