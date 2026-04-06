Dr Fazeela Abbasi granted interim bail in illegal clinic case

Dr Fazeela Abbasi has received significant relief from the court in her illegal clinic case.

According to details, Dr Abbasi approached the court seeking bail in the ongoing case. Special Judge Central, Humayun Dilawar, heard the matter and approved her interim bail until April 15, against a surety of Rs50,000.

The court also directed that Dr. Abbasi be made available for further investigation.

It is notable that Dr Fazeela Abbasi is already out on bail in a money laundering case. She faces two separate cases filed by the FIA Money Laundering Cell and the Anti-Corruption Circle.