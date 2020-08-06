ePay Punjab app sets new record, over Rs1.82 million tax collected in July 2020
05:36 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
ePay Punjab app sets new record, over Rs1.82 million tax collected in July 2020
LAHORE - ePay Punjab, the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation and ease of business, has collected over PKR 1.82 Billion in tax revenue from multiple levies across Punjab with 525,339 record transactions in the month of July 2020.

ePay Punjab provides the general public with a stress-free and efficient method of paying all taxes and payments to the government without going through the existing cumbersome process. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor today. Director-General IT-Operations Faisal Yousuf & other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was also informed that the initiative has proved to be a game-changer in the local FinTech industry by playing a pivotal role in increasing tax revenue collection of the province and improving financial inclusion. During Covid-19, ePay Punjab has played an integral part to make it easy for the public to avoid visiting Public offices for the payment of taxes and levies. In the time of the pandemic, where social life was paralyzed and offices were close for the public, citizens made the most use of this app and paid their respected taxes through e pay, resultantly making it one of the most-used apps. The system has been developed to allow the Citizens and Businesses in Punjab to pay 14 taxes of 6 different departments digitally and remotely from any location.

