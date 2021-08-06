Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,820 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,918 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,383.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Karachi PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Islamabad PKR 110,650 PKR 1,557
Peshawar PKR 110,700 PKR 1,557
Quetta PKR 110,750 PKR 1,557
Sialkot PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Attock PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Gujranwala PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Jehlum PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Multan PKR 110,740 PKR 1,557
Bahawalpur PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Gujrat PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Nawabshah PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Chakwal PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Hyderabad PKR 110,750 PKR 1,557
Nowshehra PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Sargodha PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557
Faisalabad PKR 110,700 PKR 1,557
Mirpur PKR 110,600 PKR 1,557

More From This Category
CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic ...
11:45 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:36 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
PM Imran praises armed forces for meeting ...
10:14 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,745 new coronavirus cases, 67 ...
08:42 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Will not accept ‘forcible takeover’ in ...
10:57 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
British MPs slam Boris govt over biased policy ...
09:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with stunning dance moves
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr