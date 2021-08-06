Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
09:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,820 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,918 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,383.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Karachi
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,650
|PKR 1,557
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,700
|PKR 1,557
|Quetta
|PKR 110,750
|PKR 1,557
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Attock
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Multan
|PKR 110,740
|PKR 1,557
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,750
|PKR 1,557
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,700
|PKR 1,557
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,600
|PKR 1,557
- CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem ...11:45 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- OPPO offers Azaadi sale to celebrate Independence Day11:15 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:36 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran praises armed forces for meeting challenges10:14 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 202109:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with stunning dance moves
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Kinza Hashmi opens up about dealing with relentless trolling04:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan to star in upcoming drama03:20 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Barbie debuts dolls in honour of real-life pandemic heroes02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021