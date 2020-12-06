Nawaz Sharif makes ‘tempest in a teacup’ during PDM address
Web Desk
11:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif took social media by storm after his video of scolding his servant for serving him tea during his speech went viral on Sunday.

The 70-year-old absconding politician reprimanding his staff sent Twitter into a frenzy, with users posting hilarious comments on the video.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr. Shabaz Gill also tweeted the video mocking the former PM about his habit of reading from the notes saying that he wants 'notes' not 'tea' during his speech.

He was speaking at the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s social media workers convention in Lahore via a video link from London, ahead of a rally planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance of 11 opposition parties, at Lahore on December 13.

Watch the video

