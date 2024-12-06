Security forces kill eight terrorists in two separate KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Sararogha area of South Waziristan on reported presence of militants.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location as a result of which two terrorists, including ringleader Khan Muhammad alias Khoryay, were killed, while two others were apprehended.

The killed ringleader was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, including target killing and extortion. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed Head money of Rs1 million on him.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.