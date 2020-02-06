Govt releases Rs429.17 bln for Public Sector Development Programme
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has approved release of 429.17 billion rupees for ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme during the current financial year.
According to data released by Ministry of Planning and Development, under its development programme, the government has released an amount of 190.87 billion rupees for federal ministries, 136.68 billion rupees for corporations and 33.7 billion rupees for special areas.
Out of these allocations, the government released 26.78 billion rupees for security enhancement in the country, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The government has also released 20.75 billion rupees for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 12.8 billion rupees for Gilgit-Baltistan.
- US Senate clears Trump of abuse of power charge in impeachment vote11:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Minor boy died after falling into open manhole in Gujranwala09:47 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Peshawar police foils arms ammunition smuggling attempt09:12 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Govt releases Rs429.17 bln for Public Sector Development Programme08:37 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deadly avalanche11:45 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Kashmir's continue to suffer and see-saw between hope and ...01:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel ...05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019