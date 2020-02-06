Govt releases Rs429.17 bln for Public Sector Development Programme
08:37 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
Govt releases Rs429.17 bln for Public Sector Development Programme
ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has approved release of 429.17 billion rupees for ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme during the current financial year.

According to data released by Ministry of Planning and Development, under its development programme, the government has released an amount of 190.87 billion rupees for federal ministries, 136.68 billion rupees for corporations and 33.7 billion rupees for special areas.

Out of these allocations, the government released 26.78 billion rupees for security enhancement in the country, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The government has also released 20.75 billion rupees for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 12.8 billion rupees for Gilgit-Baltistan.

