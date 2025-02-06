DHAKA – Bangladesh continues to see growing violence and now demonstrators vandalized and set fire to the former family residence of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The iconic house, which had historical importance as the residence of country founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was targeted by a group of young people. The vandalism was also captured in the footage, which is now doing rounds online.

The unrest after Hasina’s announcement comes as she addresses from India. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s late father and the founding president of Bangladesh, is regarded as a national hero. However, the daughter was a shadow of his father’s personality.

The residence, which is now converted into a museum, was destroyed by an excavator. In response to the attack, Hasina condemned the violence during a Facebook livestream, saying, “They can demolish a building, but they can’t erase history.”

As tensions continue to rise, around 700 protesters gathered at the site, with some also targeting properties owned by senior members of Hasina’s Awami League party. The current caretaker government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is grappling with the ongoing unrest and economic challenges while planning national elections for late 2025 or early 2026.