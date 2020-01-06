Celebrities donate to Australian bushfires

As deadly bushfires continue to tear through Australia, a handful of international celebrities are making donations to firefighters and relief organisations.

Fundraising efforts have been ramped up as Australia's plea for help is heard across the globe, prompting celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Pink, Nicole Kidman, Dacre Montgomery and many others to donate thousands of dollars.

American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the catastrophic wildfires that have destroyed parts of Australia.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers.

Selena Gomez also claimed that she will also be contributing to fight Australia wildfires.

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

"Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can," Selena wrote on Twitter.

Nicole Kidman and her husband, who hold the Australian citizenship, each shared links to donate to fire departments and announced that their family would donate $500,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

According to the Associated Press, the death toll resulting from the fires has reached 23. They've ruined more than 1,400 homes since October and left dozens missing.

