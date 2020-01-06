12-year old sold for Rs500 in Kasur; father allows another man abuse daughter inside own home

KASUR – A man who sold her 12-year old daughter to another man for sexual abuse has been arrested by police in Kasur district.

According to media reports, the man sold his daughter to another man for Rs500 and even invited him to come to his house in Kasur district to abuse the girl. In her complaint against the suspects, the girl's mother said she had left home for some work when her husband took advantage of her absence.

On her return, the girl told her mother about the incident. Before she arrived, the mother said in her complaint, both the suspects had escaped.

Police took the victim to Pattoki THQ Hospital for medical examination but they said that it was an incident of attempted rape.

Police said the suspect, who paid the amount to the father, had earlier been booked in a child abuse case in 2013 but got off scot-free.

A fresh FIR has been registered against both suspects on complaint of the minor’s mother.

Meanwhile, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat also constituted a team comprising CIA officials for the arrest of the suspects. The suspects were booked under Section 376 (of rape), 371-A (selling person for the purposes of prostitution), 371-B (buying person for the purposes of prostitution) of PPC against the suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them.