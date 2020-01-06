Saad Rafique slightly injured after fire broke out at Lahore's Camp Jail

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out at Lahore’s Camp jail on late Sunday night.

According to media reports, a fire erupted in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) barrack No 5, outside the jail cell of Fawad Ahmed Fawad at the Camp Jail due to short-circuit, which caused panic among more than 150 prisoners, present in the NAB barrack when the fire erupted.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was in Camp Jail on judicial remand, received a minor head injury after his head hit an iron railing while making an emergency call to inform authorities about the fire.

The jail doctor provided the PML-N leader with first aid after which he was shifted back to his jail cell once fire was extinguished.

The jail officials extinguished the fire, caused by short-circuiting.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in a statement from London, has expressed "concerns over the incident and asked the authorities to launch an inquiry" into it.