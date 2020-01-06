Saad Rafique slightly injured after fire broke out at Lahore's Camp Jail
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out at Lahore’s Camp jail on late Sunday night.
According to media reports, a fire erupted in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) barrack No 5, outside the jail cell of Fawad Ahmed Fawad at the Camp Jail due to short-circuit, which caused panic among more than 150 prisoners, present in the NAB barrack when the fire erupted.
Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was in Camp Jail on judicial remand, received a minor head injury after his head hit an iron railing while making an emergency call to inform authorities about the fire.
The jail doctor provided the PML-N leader with first aid after which he was shifted back to his jail cell once fire was extinguished.
The jail officials extinguished the fire, caused by short-circuiting.
Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in a statement from London, has expressed "concerns over the incident and asked the authorities to launch an inquiry" into it.
پاکستان مسلم لیگ(ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کا کیمپ جیل میں فواد حسن فواد کے کمرے کے باہر آگ بھڑکنے پر اظہار تشویش— PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 6, 2020
واقعہ کی تحقیقات کرائی جائے، پتہ چلنا چاہیے کہ ایسا کیوں ہوا؟
واقعہ کی تحقیقات کی رپورٹ سامنے لائی جائے تاکہ حقائق کا علم ہوسکے
