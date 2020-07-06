Five martyred as India targets civilian population along LoC: Pakistan Army
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday said the Indian Army troops targeted civilian population along the line of control (LoC) in unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) and martyred five innocent civilians.
In a tweet, the ISPR DG said as many as five civilians including two innocent boys and two elderly women got injured due to Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV in Nikial Sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night.
5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 6, 2020
He added that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.
