Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

10:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. The actress-turned-politician was traveling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha election win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. An FIR is being registered against the constable at Chandigarh Airport based on a written complaint by CISF officials. Additionally, a complaint has been filed with the local police.

What Happened at the Chandigarh Airport?

Indian media reported that after the security check, Kangana Ranaut was heading to the boarding gate when she was slapped by CISF personnel named LCT Kulwinder Kaur. While the exact reason for the attack remains unclear, it is suggested that Kaur was upset with some of Kangana’s previous statements about the farmers’ protest in India.

Kulwinder Kaur mentioned that Kangana Ranaut had made negative remarks about Punjabi women during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.

Although CISF has not yet provided details about the incident, they have reportedly set up an inquiry committee comprising senior officers.

How Did Kangana Ranaut React to the Slap Incident?

Kangana later addressed the incident in a video statement on her X handle. She reassured her fans that she was fine but raised concerns about terrorism and violence in Punjab. “Namaste dosto! I have been getting a lot of phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. I am safe, I am perfectly fine. What happened at the Chandigarh airport today was during the security check. When I left after the security check, the CISF personnel hit me on my face. She abused me. When I asked her why she did it, she told me that she supports the farmers’ protests. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she said.

