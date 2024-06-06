Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. The actress-turned-politician was traveling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha election win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.
The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. An FIR is being registered against the constable at Chandigarh Airport based on a written complaint by CISF officials. Additionally, a complaint has been filed with the local police.
Indian media reported that after the security check, Kangana Ranaut was heading to the boarding gate when she was slapped by CISF personnel named LCT Kulwinder Kaur. While the exact reason for the attack remains unclear, it is suggested that Kaur was upset with some of Kangana’s previous statements about the farmers’ protest in India.
Kulwinder Kaur mentioned that Kangana Ranaut had made negative remarks about Punjabi women during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.
Although CISF has not yet provided details about the incident, they have reportedly set up an inquiry committee comprising senior officers.
Kangana later addressed the incident in a video statement on her X handle. She reassured her fans that she was fine but raised concerns about terrorism and violence in Punjab. “Namaste dosto! I have been getting a lot of phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. I am safe, I am perfectly fine. What happened at the Chandigarh airport today was during the security check. When I left after the security check, the CISF personnel hit me on my face. She abused me. When I asked her why she did it, she told me that she supports the farmers’ protests. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
