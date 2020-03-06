AIOU to enforce digital automation system by autumn 2020

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will completely switch over to digital automation system by next semester (Autumn 2020) in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its working at various levels.

While following a road-map of digital transformation, the University has already made considerable headway in bringing about qualitative improvement in its students relating services, during the last few months.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor AIOU while addressing a meeting of regional heads.

The meeting was convened to review the performance and output of the regional offices, particularly in the context of admissions that now has entered into the second phase, to enrol the students in graduate and teachers’ training programs by April 15 for spring 2020 semester.

The digital transformation, taking advantage of new technology was a big challenge, that was being achieved very smoothly, by putting in place a strong and cost-effective IT system and providing required training to the staff members at the regional level.

It was noted at the meeting that as the result of the automation system, there has been a reasonable increase in the students’ enrollment in the recent semesters, as well as pursuing annual academic calendar for the timely holding of exams, appointments of tutors and mailing of books.