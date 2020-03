NUST becomes only Pakistani uni in top 300 world universities of Engineering and Technology

ISLAMABAD - Building upon its impeccable reputation globally as a quality Higher Education Institution (HEI) with a strong academic and Research and Development base, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has unlocked yet another crowning achievement in world rankings through becoming the only Pakistani university in top 300 world universities in Engineering and Technology.

“NUST has not only retained its No. 1 position in Pakistan in the discipline of Engineering and Technology but also moved up 61 positions since last year, becoming the only Pakistani university in top 300 world universities in Engineering and Technology, as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2020 released the other day”, said a press release issued here.

NUST has also been ranked for the first time in two other disciplines including Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and Management, becoming the only Pakistani university to have been ranked in 3 out of 5 disciplines of QS Subject Rankings.

As per the 2020 rankings, NUST is among the top 200 world universities in the subject of Computer Science and Information Systems (CS&IS), becoming the first and only Pakistani university to make it to the top 200 in this subject.

It is also featured prominently in seven other subjects, namely Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Physics and Astronomy; Mathematics; Chemistry; and Business and Management.

NUST has made its first-ever appearance in the subject of Chemical Engineering and is ranked No.1 in Pakistan in this subject. It has also made an inaugural entry in ranking for the subject of Chemistry.

It merits special mention that Chemical Engineering and Chemistry as subjects and “Social Sciences and Management” and “Natural Sciences” as disciplines are relatively new areas at NUST, and to be ranked in them a few years after their commencement is indeed a matter of pride for the university and for Pakistan.

NUST’s School of Natural Sciences (SNS) and School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) are fairly new Schools, and within a short period of time, they are among the top 2 in Pakistan.

NUST has maintained its No. 1 position in Pakistan in CS&IS, Electrical and Electronic Engineering and in Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering for the past 3 years consecutively.