PM Imran visits Karachi to inaugurate public welfare projects today
Web Desk
08:28 AM | 7 Mar, 2020
PM Imran visits Karachi to inaugurate public welfare projects today
Share

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today to inaugurate public welfare projects.

In a series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister will also review the priorities for resolution of problems of Karachi.

During his visit the Prime Minister will inaugurate three development projects include 16.75 kilometer Surjani to Labella signal free corridor, first phase of four kilometer restoration of Manghopir road and restoration of 6.4 kilometer Nishtar road.

These projects were accomplished through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company under Public sector development programme.

More From This Category
Modi's Hindu supremacist ideology to target all ...
12:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan's first patient discharged ...
09:11 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Pakistani engineer volunteers to help coordinate ...
06:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
PSL 2020 – Match 20: Peshawar claim win on DLS ...
01:38 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Rain related incidents claim 11 lives in parts of ...
12:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
PM Imran's visit to Karachi cancelled
11:29 AM | 7 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr