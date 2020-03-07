PM Imran visits Karachi to inaugurate public welfare projects today
KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today to inaugurate public welfare projects.
In a series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister will also review the priorities for resolution of problems of Karachi.
عمران خان عوام کے وہ مقبول رہنما ہے جنھوں نے حقیقی عوامی راج قائم کیا۔وزیراعظم کل کراچی پہنچ کر عوامی منصوبوں کا افتتاح کریں گے۔کراچی کے مسائل کے تدارک کے لیے طے کردہ ترجیحات کا جائزہ لیں گے۔— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 6, 2020
During his visit the Prime Minister will inaugurate three development projects include 16.75 kilometer Surjani to Labella signal free corridor, first phase of four kilometer restoration of Manghopir road and restoration of 6.4 kilometer Nishtar road.
These projects were accomplished through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company under Public sector development programme.
