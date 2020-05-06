Sajal draws Ahad Raza Mir’s sketch
Asma Malik
03:23 PM | 6 May, 2020
Sajal draws Ahad Raza Mir’s sketch
LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Sajal Aly has recently channelled her inner artist as she drew a sketch of her husband Ahad Raza Mir.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif drama actress shared a photo of the sketch. “Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty,” she wrote in the post. She also asked fans what do they think of her drawing skills.

As seen in the comments section, Sajal's close friend cum TV actor Zara Noor Abbas has written that it (sketch) doesn’t look like Ahad. “This is someone else,” she commented. To this Yasir Hussain jokingly commented about how life after marriage changes a man. “Zara Noor Abbas, nahi ahad hi hai . shadi k baad itna change toh aata hi hai (No this Ahad. After marriage, a person does witness at least this much change,” Hussain replied to Abbas.

Meanwhile, fans have appreciated the  Aangan drama actor for brushing up on her creativity in quarantine. Sajal and Ahad are currently self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

