Punjab citizens can now access property records using CNIC numbers from home

LAHORE – The Punjab government has introduced a new digital platform allowing citizens to access property ownership details from home by entering their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers.

The newly launched portal, named Punjab Lands Authority Record, aims to make property-related information more accessible through an online system.

Users can enter their CNIC numbers to check properties registered in their names and obtain relevant ownership records.

The platform also provides access to details of property documents, including Fard (land ownership records) and mutation information, enabling citizens to review changes made to land ownership.

The system further offers QR code scanning facilities to help users verify property details and check the authenticity of relevant records.

In addition to accessing ownership information, the portal provides a digital facility for transferring property ownership, making it easier for citizens to complete land-related procedures.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying access to land records and reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices to obtain property information.