KPK Bar Council observes strike across province today 
Web Desk
01:59 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
KPK Bar Council observes strike across province today 
Share

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Bar Council observed a strike, boycotting court proceedings in protest over the clash that occurred during the oath taking ceremony of Bajaur Bar Council the other day.

According to KP Bar Council, the lawyers were told not to attend any court proceedings across the KPK province.

A clash had taken place among participants of a function at Bajaur district, held to administer oath to elected representatives of Bajaur Bar Council on Monday last.

More From This Category
Pakistan observes World Space Week 2020
03:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 467 fresh cases of ...
02:12 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
KPK Bar Council observes strike across province ...
01:59 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Al-Qasimi announces Dh 4.4 million for ...
01:30 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self ...
01:15 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Indian soldier shoots himself in IIOJK
12:48 PM | 6 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat hits back at people hating on her new TV commercial
02:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr