ISI chief Asim Malik’s tenure extended amid retirement speculation

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik will continue as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), official sources confirmed Monday.

Malik was set to hang his boots on October 4, 2024 from Pakistan’s top intelligence agency. However, a high-level decision has kept him at the helm, ensuring the 3-star general continues to steer the agency’s sensitive operations during a critical period. The extension shows national security leadership as of paramount importance.

The current Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is the first ISI chief to hold a Ph.D. and, since April 2025, also serves as Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, making him the first to hold both positions at one time.

Born into a Punjabi Awan family in Shahpur, Punjab, Malik graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy with the Sword of Honour and later earned a BSc (Hons) from the University of Balochistan, completed advanced military studies in the U.S. and U.K., and received a Ph.D. on US-Pakistan relations.

His military career includes commanding the 41st Infantry Division in Balochistan, leading a brigade in Waziristan, serving as Director of Military Operations, and acting as Adjutant General, where he oversaw high-profile investigations. Appointed DG ISI during a period of political tension, he is recognized for his focus on operational discipline, institutional integrity, and strategic leadership, and was awarded the Sitara-e-Basalat for his role during May Clashes.