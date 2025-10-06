Lahore braces for more rain, hailstorms as westerly wave strengthens

LAHORE – Lahore woke up to chilly morning as rainfall lowered temperatures across the metropolis, signaling early arrival of winter. While the showers brought relief from the heat, they also caused power disruptions in several areas after multiple LESCO feeders tripped.

Rain was reported in areas including Defence, Ferozepur Road, Walton, Mall Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, and Sanda, among others.

Met Office warned of more rain over the next 24 hours. A westerly weather system affecting the northern and central parts of the country is expected to strengthen, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to Lahore and surrounding areas.

Other cities in the warning include Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, and many central and southern districts. PMD has also cautioned about isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

On Tuesday, the rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue, particularly in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Narowal, with hail possible in some areas.

Residents are advised to stay alert and prepare for disruptions caused by rain and wind.