Mariam Mohamed to make history as first Emirati contestant at Miss Universe

DUBAI – A 26-year-old UAE model, Mariam Mohamed, is set to become the first Emirati woman from to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

Mariam, who is also a fashion student, will participate in the 2025 edition of Miss Universe in Thailand this November. The event is drawing over 130 contestants from across the globe.

The event is known not only for celebrating beauty, but also for empowering women, promoting cultural exchange, and providing a platform for advocacy and personal expression.

Mariam Mohamed’s participation marks a historic first for the UAE, a country that has recently been expanding its representation on international platforms across fashion, sports, and the arts.

Her selection comes at a time when the region is witnessing a cultural shift, with increased support for women pursuing diverse roles in global events.

Born and raised in the UAE, Mariam is currently pursuing a degree in fashion design. Alongside her academic journey, she has built a portfolio as a model and social media personality, promoting themes of self-confidence, modest fashion, and women’s empowerment. Her entry into the Miss Universe competition is being seen by many as a symbol of progress and inclusion.

Though beauty pageants have historically been limited in participation from the Gulf region due to cultural and societal norms, Maryam’s candidacy is part of a new wave of representation from the Middle East.

She is expected to use the international platform to share messages of empowerment, cross-cultural understanding, and the evolving role of women in the Arab world.

The Miss Universe organization has also made changes in recent years to become more inclusive, removing previous restrictions around marital status, age, and motherhood.