Met Office issues new alert about cyclonic storm ‘SHAKHTI’

KARACHI – The severe cyclonic storm “SHAKHTI” over westcentral & adjoining northwest of Arabian Sea has weakened into cyclonic storm during last six hours and now lay centered at around Latitude 19.6°N & Longitude 60.4°E at about 910km southwest of Karachi.

It was stated by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a latest advisory on Monday.

It is likely to move east-southeastwards over the same region and weaken into depression by next 24 hours.

Under its influence, Isolated light rain likely to occur in coastal areas of Sindh & Balochistan today.

Sea conditions are likely to remain high to very rough with squally winds 70-90 gusting 90Km/hour near Sindh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea till 7th October and improve thereafter.

“Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 gusting to 100Km/hour around the system center then it would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 gusting to 65Km/h with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over Northwest & West-Central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. Thereafter gradually reduce around the system center,” read the advisory.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the updates accordingly.