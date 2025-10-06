Pakistan, Malaysia agree to strengthen trade and expand cooperation across multiple sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met in Putrajaya, where both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors.

During his official visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Shehbaz was warmly received at a formal welcome ceremony at Perdana Putra. Following a one-on-one meeting, the two leaders led their respective delegations in detailed talks focused on economic growth, investment, and regional cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the steady progress in bilateral ties since Prime Minister Anwar’s visit to Pakistan in October 2024. They agreed to further expand collaboration in information technology, telecommunications, the halal industry, automotive manufacturing, connectivity, green energy, electronics, tourism, higher education, climate change, and agriculture.

A major outcome of the talks was Malaysia’s decision to raise Pakistan’s halal meat export quota to $200 million, while both sides also welcomed a significant increase in rice exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, which have exceeded the agreed quota.

The two prime ministers also discussed key regional and global developments, including the situation in the Middle East. Anwar Ibrahim praised Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace, particularly its consistent advocacy for the Palestinian cause. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation at multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Malaysia reiterated its support for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions, while both leaders emphasized the importance of stability and dialogue in South Asia.

They also signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as diplomat training, tourism, halal certification, higher education, anti-corruption, and the promotion of small and medium enterprises.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised Malaysia’s hospitality and described the country as his “second home.” He commended Prime Minister Anwar’s leadership and Malaysia’s impressive development. He also welcomed the increase in halal meat exports and expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand trade further.

The two leaders jointly launched Anwar Ibrahim’s book “The Script,” which Shehbaz Sharif described as “a cultural and intellectual bridge between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.”

Earlier, at the Pakistan-Malaysia Business Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged greater collaboration in IT, electronics, oil and gas, and tourism sectors, inviting Malaysian companies to invest in Pakistan’s vast tourism potential.

The visit concluded with a joint press conference, where both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional peace, economic growth, and the welfare of the Muslim world.

Pakistan and Malaysia share deep-rooted diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties established in 1957. The recent visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marks a renewed push to strengthen trade relations, revive investment opportunities, and enhance collaboration under the framework of the Pakistan-Malaysia Joint Commission.