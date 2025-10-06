Shock, and laughter as Comedians tell Sex Jokes in Saudi Arabia

RIYDAH – Saudi Arabia is witnessing major changes, including cultural reforms, and now first-ever Riyadh Comedy Festival left audiences both laughing and gasping in disbelief as comedy icons like Dave Chappelle, and actor Kevin Hart performed boldly.

“Sex and wife-related jokes were flying everywhere,” said those who attended the festival, saying watching this kind of comedy in Saudi Arabia seemed unreal”.

The festival, which runs until 9 October, drew crowds of both locals and expats. Attendees reported that jokes about homosexuality, transgender people, and other taboo subjects were met with roaring laughter, even in a society where homosexuality is punishable by death.

As comedians touched provocative subjects like Sex, they carefully avoided criticizing Saudi government or royal family likely a condition for their participation. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka revealed she refused to perform after being presented with a contract forbidding any jokes about the royal family or religion.

Controversy and criticism have not been far behind. Top comedians like Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, and Omid Djalili have faced backlash for performing at the festival, with some, like Jessica Kirson, apologizing and donating their fees to human rights organizations.

Critics say the festival is part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to rebrand itself as modern and open, but others see it as morally troubling, pointing out that performers are essentially being paid to sanitize their comedy for government approval.

Despite controversies, the festival drawn record crowds, with local women laughing openly at jokes that would have been considered unthinkable in public just a few years ago. With multi-million-dollar fees reportedly offered to attract top talent, Riyadh Comedy Festival represents a cultural gamble: pushing boundaries in one of the world’s most conservative nations while carefully toeing the line of political censorship.