PM Imran to address nation tomorrow as Supreme Court nullifies all govt actions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tomorrow (Friday), Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Chaudhry said PM Imran has also summoned the Federal Cabinet’s meeting in Islamabad tomorrow (Friday). The parliamentary committee will also meet on the same day.

وزیر اعظم نے کل کابینہ کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا ہے، پارلیمانی کمیٹی کا اجلاس بھی کل ہو گا اور کل رات وزیر اعظم قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 7, 2022

The announcement came within hours after the Supreme Court declared all actions of the National Assembly deputy speaker, prime minister and the president null and void, restored the National Assembly and the federal cabinet to their April 3 position and ordered Prime Minister Imran Khan to face the vote on the no-confidence motion against him once again on Saturday.