Binance, Islamabad United kick off Fan-First Campaign featuring Rewards, Meet-and-Greets

Season-long initiative introduces Binance Pay for merchandise access and offers fans exclusive opportunities to meet Islamabad United players

ISLAMABAD – Binance, the world’s leading global blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Islamabad United through the launch of a season-long fan engagement campaign. The initiative introduces Binance Pay within the campaign and offers supporters new ways to connect with the team.

The initiative focuses on bringing the cricket community together through shared participation, inviting both new and existing users to take part in a structured, season-long campaign tied to Islamabad United’s matches. As part of this, users can participate in the $25,000 Powerplay Challenge, where they earn runs by inviting friends to join Binance and complete onboarding activities, with performance tracked on a leaderboard. Additional campaign activities are also available throughout the season, with more details found here.

“At Binance, we are always looking for ways to bring digital innovation closer to everyday experiences,”said Tarik Erk, Regional Head for MENAT and Senior Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi.“Through our continued partnership with Islamabad United, this campaign is focused on creating meaningful and accessible ways for fans to engage with the team throughout the season.”

Ahsan Latif, CEO Islamabad United, added:“Our partnership with Binance continues to evolve in ways that put fans first. This initiative allows us to stay connected with our community and offer new experiences, even in a season where traditional access to the stadium is limited.”

As part of the campaign, Binance Pay will be integrated into the fan experience, enabling supporters to access official Islamabad United merchandise through a seamless digital payments solution. Fans who use Binance Pay for merchandise purchases during the campaign will receive a 15% discount.

Importantly, the campaign also introduces alternative ways for fans to engage with the team in light of ongoing stadium attendance restrictions. Top participants in the campaign will be rewarded with exclusive experiences, including opportunities to meet Islamabad United players. The campaign will run throughout the cricket season, with participation open to eligible users in Pakistan. More details can be found here.