David Warner arrested in Sydney for drunk driving

SYDNEY/KARACHI – David Warner, captain of PSL franchise Karachi Kings, has been arrested by Sydney police.

According to Australian media reports, the former Australian batter was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol. Reports stated that his blood alcohol level was found to be twice the legal limit.

Warner, who had traveled from Pakistan to Australia for a few days, was shifted to Maroubra Police Station after his arrest. He is expected to appear in court next month.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have won their first three matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with their next fixture against Peshawar Zalmi scheduled for April 9.