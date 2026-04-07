Hegseth delivers Strong Threats to Iran but Internet Notices only ‘LOUD FART’

WASHINGTON – We all had awkward moments with farts, but the latest to make headlines is far from ordinary. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth found himself in the spotlight after an unexpected fart during White House press briefing, sending the internet into a frenzy as he delivered a serious warning on US operations against Iran.

Clips from Key briefing on US military operations against Iran went viral showing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on podium while viewers heard a very audible fart mid-speech.

Pete Hegseth caught on camera after an unexpected fart pic.twitter.com/YXFJVKu9vv — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) April 6, 2026

The clip, which has already raked up millions of views, quickly became the subject of memes, jokes, and creative commentary across social media. “Fart is the strongest bomb,” one user quipped, while another joked, “Now every time he looks at the camera like that, we can assume he’s basically pooping himself.”

Some went further, calling Hegseth “Secretary of Fart,” while others offered more charitable explanations. One commentator noted, “Oh, that explains why he was so stiff, holding it in and trying to act tough, haha.”

The incident came at the exact moment Hegseth was delivering perhaps his most forceful statement yet regarding US operations against Iran. “Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation. Tomorrow, even more than today. Iran has a choice, choose wisely, because this president does not play around,” he warned, emphasizing the gravity of the military strategy.

Trump earlier highlighted scale of the US campaign, revealing that American forces had conducted more than 10,000 combat flights and struck over 13,000 targets in Iran over the past 37 days.