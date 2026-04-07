How much weight did Sharjeel Khan lose for his PSL comeback?

KARACHI – Aggressive batter Sharjeel Khan, representing Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, has vowed to make a strong comeback after a two-year hiatus, highlighting that he worked rigorously on his fitness and game, shedding 28 kilograms in the process.

Sharjeel Khan said that the two-year break from PSL was a challenge, but he used the time to improve his fitness and refine his cricketing skills. He added that performing immediately after a long gap is never easy, but he prepared extensively to ensure a successful return.

Sharjeel revealed that this period taught him the type of fitness and routine required to sustain a long professional cricket career—a late realization but one crucial for his journey.

Over the past two years, he focused on fitness under the guidance of a professional trainer and dietitian, which not only helped him lose weight but also adopt a healthier lifestyle. He also continued playing in domestic circuits and various leagues to stay match-ready while consistently working on fitness during off-time.

Discussing Hyderabad Kingsmen’s performance, Sharjeel acknowledged that the team is new and needs time to settle its combination, expressing hope that their performance will improve during the Karachi leg of the league. He added, “We need just one win; after that, our momentum will change.”

He praised the dressing room environment as positive, noting that foreign players are very supportive, which has strengthened team cohesion. On his batting position, Sharjeel stated that he prepared to bat in the middle order according to the team’s needs, practicing for about six weeks before the squad was finalized to be ready wherever required.

On personal goals, he said his primary aim is to contribute to the team’s victories and hopes to deliver match-winning performances in at least three to four games during the tournament.

Commenting on the absence of crowds, he admitted that the lack of fans is strongly felt, saying, “In Pakistan, crowds are always a source of energy for teams. Hopefully, spectators will return in upcoming matches so we can enjoy cricket even more.”