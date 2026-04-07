Saudi Arabia’s Al Jubail Industrial Hub hit by Iranian attacks as Middle East war rages on

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s largest industrial hub, Al Jubail, has reportedly hit by Iranian missiles and drones, targeting the kingdom’s vital petrochemical and energy facilities, unverified reports claim.

The attack sparked shockwaves through the region, escalating tensions amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran standoff, Al Jubail remained one of the Middle East’s largest industrial zones, and such attack could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets, regional security, and international diplomacy.

Al Jubail Attack

Al Jubail unit hosts more than 150 industrial plants, and contributes between 7% and 12% of KSA’s GDP and accounts for nearly 50% of total foreign direct investment.

🚨🇸🇦🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iranian missiles struck Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Large fire burning. Al Jubail is the largest industrial city in the Middle East, home to massive petrochemical and desalination complexes.pic.twitter.com/uMAw3z2Rpa https://t.co/CvGsQ9iLtD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 6, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defenses intercepted seven ballistic missiles aimed at the eastern region, though debris still landed near critical energy facilities. Officials said damage assessments are ongoing, and further details will be shared accordingly.

The strike comes in the aftermath of an attack on Iranian bridges and power plants as Tehran refuses to cede control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded defiantly, threatening to target energy infrastructure in other countries and urging citizens to form symbolic “human chains” around power plants in protest against perceived US aggression.