Pakistan vs England, Ist Test, day 3: Yasir Shah lifts four wickets as England out for 219
Share
MANCHESTER - England were dismissed for 219 on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester on Friday. Pakistan have a 107-run lead in the series opener Starting the third day’s proceedings at 92-4.
The side added 67 runs in the morning session. They lost the wicket of Ollie Pope, who proved to be the top scorer for the side with 62. The side went for lunch at 159-5 with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten.
Stumps Day Three!
Pakistan lead by 244 runs.#ENGvPAK Scorecard: https://t.co/H0Mso0NccL pic.twitter.com/bx67EFr6W4— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2020
The England batting line-up crumbled in the afternoon session as Yasir Shah spinning through the side. He bowled Buttler for 38 and dismissed Woakes in the same fashion for 19.
The leg spinner then had Dominic Bess caught out for one. Shadab Khan bagged his first wicket after Jofra Archer nicked one to Mohammad Rizwan for 16. He wrapped up the innings by getting James Anderson leg before for seven.
- PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa over election ...11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports ...10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain deal with 2 army ...09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan skids off runway, splits ...09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project?08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- A sneak peek inside Selena Gomez's HBO cooking show05:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- John Wick 5 announced, to film back-to-back with 4th installment05:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue: Mahira Khan04:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020