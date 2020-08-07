Pakistan vs England, Ist Test, day 3: Yasir Shah lifts four wickets as England out for 219

MANCHESTER - England were dismissed for 219 on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester on Friday. Pakistan have a 107-run lead in the series opener Starting the third day’s proceedings at 92-4.

The side added 67 runs in the morning session. They lost the wicket of Ollie Pope, who proved to be the top scorer for the side with 62. The side went for lunch at 159-5 with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten.

The England batting line-up crumbled in the afternoon session as Yasir Shah spinning through the side. He bowled Buttler for 38 and dismissed Woakes in the same fashion for 19.

The leg spinner then had Dominic Bess caught out for one. Shadab Khan bagged his first wicket after Jofra Archer nicked one to Mohammad Rizwan for 16. He wrapped up the innings by getting James Anderson leg before for seven.