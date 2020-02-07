Coronavirus: Pakistan sets up emergency operation cell
ISLAMABAD – An emergency operation cell has been set up at Ministry of Health to monitor the latest situation regarding coronavirus, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said Friday.
Chairing a meeting of international organizations working on public health in Islamabad, Dr Mirza said all international organizations have assured full cooperation regarding dealing with coronavirus. He briefed the participants about Ministry's preparations and measures to deal with corona virus.
“We are in contact with the Chinese government and the situation is being closely monitored,” he added.
World Health Organization representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, UNICEF, USAID and other partners attended the meeting, the Radio Pakistan reported.
