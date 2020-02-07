Coronavirus: Pakistan sets up emergency operation cell
Web Desk
08:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan sets up emergency operation cell
Share

ISLAMABAD – An emergency operation cell has been set up at Ministry of Health to monitor the latest situation regarding coronavirus, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said Friday.

Chairing a meeting of international organizations working on public health in Islamabad, Dr Mirza said all international organizations have assured full cooperation regarding dealing with coronavirus. He briefed the participants about Ministry's preparations and measures to deal with corona virus.

“We are in contact with the Chinese government and the situation is being closely monitored,” he added.

World Health Organization representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, UNICEF, USAID and other partners attended the meeting, the Radio Pakistan reported.

More From This Category
Measures to be taken to reduce prices of basic ...
10:56 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
PM Imran welcomes Bangladesh cricket team on ...
01:17 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
Indian troops resort to unprovoked ceasefire ...
10:23 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
PTI's Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Lahore Eastern ...
07:05 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
PTI suspends Lahore-chapter general secretary ...
01:54 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Food prices to be stabilized in coming months: ...
11:23 AM | 8 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this ...
03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr