Pakistan rejects Indian leadership's irresponsible anti-Pakistan rhetoric
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected the Indian leadership's continuing irresponsible anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

According to a statement of Foreign Office, Pakistan urges the international community to take cognizance of unprecedented persecution of minorities in India, particularly Muslims, and the continuing inhuman lockdown and humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement further said recent remarks by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reflection of India's desperate attempts to divert attention from international criticism of its illegal and inhuman actions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the growing protests against anti-minority policies of the RSS-inspired BJP government.

