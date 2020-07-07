Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
11:19 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district today (Tuesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

