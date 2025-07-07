Changan Alsvin Lumiere new price from July 2025 after latest hike

LAHORE – Changan Alsvin Lumiere is a stylish and affordable sedan that has gained popularity in Pakistan for its modern design, advanced features, and value for money.

Positioned in the compact sedan segment, the Alsvin Lumiere comes with a 1.5L Blue Core Euro 5 engine paired with a 5-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), offering smooth performance and excellent fuel efficiency.

One of its standout features is the electric sunroof, a rare offering in this price range. The car also includes smart features such as cruise control, a start-stop button, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse camera, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity.

Dual airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS) ensure enhanced safety for passengers.

Its sleek headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and alloy wheels give it a premium look. With a comfortable interior, ample boot space, and attractive pricing, the Changan Alsvin Lumiere is a strong contender in Pakistan’s growing sedan market.

Changan Alsvin Lumiere Latest Price

Amid rising fuel and operational costs, the automaker has announced significant increase in prices of its vehicles, including Changan Alsvin Lumiere.

It has jacked up the Lumiere price by Rs100,000 with new price settling at Rs4,899,000, compared to previous Rs4,799,000.